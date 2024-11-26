Charges recommended in Kamloops crash that killed TRU student, injured 2

Owyn McInnis of Guelph, O.N. died in a crash near Thompson River University on Nov. 29, 2023

Kamloops RCMP are pursuing charges of driving without due care or attention nearly one year after a crash that injured two Thomspon River University volleyball players and killed one of their teammates.

Owyn McInnis died after the Volkswagen he was in was struck by a Dodge Ram truck while it was sitting at the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive on Nov. 29, 2023.

Teammates Owen Waterhouse and Riley Brinnen of Kelowna both suffered serious injuries.

RCMP reported that the driver of the truck remained on scene. Officers with specialty training in assessing impairment have determined that the driver was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.

“We understand that many people have been impacted by this tragedy, and our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and those in the community who have been affected,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley.

“It’s important for me to acknowledge the significant work of our investigators, the witnesses, community partners, and the families involved who allowed us to establish the facts and circumstances that resulted in such tragic loss. We remain committed to supporting the families impacted as we advance forward.”

BC Prosecution Service has reviewed the recommended charges from RCMP and determined evidence from the crash supports a charge under section 144 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Charges have yet to be approved by the Crown.