Someone purchased the winning lottery ticket in Victoria. (Twitter/BCLC)

Check your lotto 6/49 ticket, you could be a millionaire

A winning ticket for Wednesday’s draw was purchased in Victoria

Someone in Victoria could be $1 million richer today after winning Lotto 6/49 in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning ticket is number 18923844-07 and was purchased in Victoria. It was part of the guaranteed prize draw, but there is no information on the exact location where the ticket was purchased.

Another person in Western Canada — a ticket purchased in Calgary — matched all six numbers for the $5 million grand prize, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

If you are the lucky winner, please reach out and tell us how it feels to be a newly minted millionaire!

 

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs
Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

