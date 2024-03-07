Check your ticket: B.C. lotto player wins $58M jackpot

BCLC says someone in B.C. matched the 10-digit raffle online

There’s a new multimillionaire in B.C.

Someone in the province matched the 10-digit raffle number in Wednesday night’s (March 6) Lotto 6/49 $58-million Gold Ball Jackpot. The ticket was purchased online.

The winning numbers were: 18041531-05.

Prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says this is the largest jackpot ever won in B.C. from a ticket bought from playnow.com.

In 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $120 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.