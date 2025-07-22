Chemainus Communities in Bloom hit by bold plant theft

Volunteers invite new members to help keep gardens growing

Chemainus Communities in Bloom volunteers say this year’s plant thefts were unusually bold.

“This person was actually making a garden,” said the group’s chair Diane Raphael. “They were very particular about what they took. Then they even came back and got some other things.”

There are small thefts every year, but this time stood out.

“They didn’t just grab random plants, they had a plan,” Raphael said.

The thefts set the group back about $100 in flowers. It may not seem like much, but it’s a big hit to their already tight budget. Funded by a $7,000 municipal grant, Chemainus Communities in Bloom (CCIB) puts in more than 1,500 volunteer hours annually to maintain public flower beds across Chemainus. This year alone, members planted nearly 2,000 annuals across town beds and the Henry Road traffic circle.

“We’ve had more in the past,” Raphael said. “One year we got $11,000. But this year it was only $7,000.”

With plant costs alone topping $5,000 this year, the $7,000 municipal grant leaves little room for unexpected replacements. They plan their purchases months in advance, considering cost, deer resistance and long-term maintenance. A committee of four coordinates the orders to stretch every dollar. Replacing stolen plants means cutting back elsewhere.

But the group isn’t letting it get them down and continues to show up for their regular work parties at the Henry Road roundabout. After all, no one wants to miss out on a “weed and feed.”

“We call it weed and feed,” Raphael said with a laugh. “We weed, and then we go feed at the pub.”

It’s part of what keeps members coming back, along with the sense of community and the satisfaction of a job done beautifully. For Raphael, it all started after a move from Alberta.

“I joined because we moved from Edmonton and we wanted to get to know people,” she said. “I didn’t know anything about gardening, because in Edmonton, you don’t garden.”

Raphael now chairs the approximately 28-member volunteer-run group, which was formed in 2005 and operates under the national Communities in Bloom program. CCIB is not a registered not-for-profit organization, but is supported through North Cowichan’s grants-in-aid program.

Volunteers manage 10 adopted garden beds around Chemainus, plus the Henry Road roundabout, which they tend to as a group.

Members can adopt a bed and care for it on their own schedule. The group meets twice a month in summer to weed together, socialize and share updates.

“It’s not a big year-round time commitment,” Raphael added. “Last meeting is in November; we resume in March.”

For some volunteers, like group secretary Yvonne Harris, it’s more than a gardening club. It’s been a lifeline.

“I had cancer last year and they were just so lovely,” Harris shared. “Everyone checked in on me, brought food and kept me up to date with what was happening in the beds. It just meant so much.”

The group care runs deep. When a longtime member passed away, the group planted a bed entirely in purple, her favourite colour, in her honour.

Volunteers range from novice gardeners to experts, and no experience is required to join.

“It’s a good excuse to get out of the house and catch up,” Harris said.

CCIB’s biggest challenge isn’t drought or theft. It’s aging. Most of the members are retirees, and not all are able to do the same level of physical work as they once could. Even if you have a black thumb, volunteers are also needed to help with administration, finance and leadership.

“I’ll do it until I can’t,” Raphael said. “But we need people coming up behind us.”

Succession planning is tough when no one’s in line to take the reins. Without a new generation of volunteers, Chemainus's future could look a lot less colourful.

While North Cowichan handles general upkeep, Communities in Bloom provides the flowers and creativity that bring the public spaces to life. Their work transforms traffic islands, roundabouts and garden beds into vibrant focal points that attract visitors and foster community pride.

Research shows beautification projects like CCIB’s make a real difference. Studies link greener communities with reduced crime and stronger neighbourhood connections. Even small acts such as planting flowers or tidying public spaces can make communities feel safer and more welcoming.

That’s a remarkable return on investment for a modest municipal grant.

Whoever took the flowers this spring was thinking only of their own yard. But the volunteers of Chemainus Communities in Bloom are thinking about the entire community.

Their work isn’t just about flowers, it’s about pride of place, connection and making Chemainus an even more beautiful place to live and to visit.

New volunteers are not only welcome but eagerly hoped for. No gardening experience is required, just a bit of time for weeding, planting and maybe a cold drink with new friends after.

To learn more or get involved, email Chemainus Communities in Bloom at chemainusinbloom@gmail.com.