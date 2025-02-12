Chemainus hazelnut orchard removed due to blight

Hazelnut Hills plans to replant the orchard in April

This orchard, part of Hazelnut Hills, was cut down due to Eastern Filbert Blight. The owners plan to replant in spring.

Drivers along the Trans-Canada Highway in Chemainus have noticed significant tree removal at the Hazelnut Hills orchard, prompting concern from the community. The orchard, which had been producing hazelnuts for nearly 30 years, was recently cut down due to a severe case of Eastern Filbert Blight.

“Say goodbye to our highway hazelnut orchard for now, but don’t worry, we are replanting in April!” Hazelnut Hills announced on their Facebook page in late January. “We still have three other healthy and happy orchards that will be producing next year’s crop.”

Eastern Filbert Blight is a fungal disease that primarily affects hazelnut trees, causing cankers, branch dieback and eventually tree death. The disease, caused by a plant pathogen called Anisogramma anomala, spreads through spores carried by wind and rain, making it difficult to control once established.

“After harvest this past year, we decided that these trees were too sick to keep around,” the farm said in their post. “We are better off trying a new variety of hazelnuts that are not susceptible to blight.”

While the loss of the orchard is disappointing, the farm remains optimistic about the future. The new trees, set to be planted in April, are expected to produce their first decent harvest in six years, with full maturity reached in about a decade.

Hazelnut Hills thanked the community for its concern and support, reassuring locals that their other orchards remain productive.