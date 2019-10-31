Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

Hope was subjected to such a terrible case of abuse it’s a miracle she survived. (Photo submitted)

Kevin Timothy of Chemainus has been charged with animal cruelty following a BC SPCA investigation.

The BC SPCA took custody of a one-year-old female German Shepherd in critical condition in early May. The dog, named Hope, was suffering from emaciation, dehydration, extreme muscle wasting and a deep, severe neck wound.

“Hope had been abandoned in the woods, tied to a tree with a plastic and wire cable,” stated Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, in a press release. “The cable was tied so tightly that her face was pressed to the tree and she could not lay down or move. The wire was deeply embedded into her neck, causing such a massive wound that her jugular vein and trachea were exposed.”

Moriarty added Hope’s body was so badly infected by the injury that her head was severely swollen and the gaping wound was filled with maggots. She was delirious and too weak to walk when found.

“It is a miracle that this poor dog survived,” Moriarty indicated. “She was rushed to a veterinary clinic in Duncan to be stabilized, then transferred to a specialized emergency clinic in Victoria, where she received around-the-clock life-saving treatment.”

Following multiple surgeries and months of treatment and care, Hope was adopted by one of her caregivers at the veterinary hospital. She is happy and healthy in her new loving home.

Timothy faces up to two years in jail, a maximum $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.

The BC SPCA investigates more than 8,000 cases of animal cruelty every year. All costs are funded by community donations.