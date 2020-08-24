Chemical explosion at University of Victoria leaves one person with minor injuries

Injured woman ‘doing well and expected to make a full recovery,’ boyfriend says

One woman was injured in a small chemical explosion on the University of Victoria campus on Sunday, Aug. 23. (Google Maps)

A woman is recovering from minor injuries after a small chemical explosion at the University of Victoria (UVic) on Sunday evening.

Paramedics and firefighters responded to a call about “a small explosion” at the Bob Wright Centre, UVic’s ocean, earth and atmospheric sciences building, around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS). One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

READ ALSO: VicPD gives $230 ticket to man refusing to leave same location of large party just days before

The injured woman’s boyfriend, Adam MacDonald, told Black Press Media that “she is doing well and expected to make a full recovery.” No one else was injured, he said, but would not share further details about the incident as it pertains to research.

Black Press Media has reached out to UVic for comment.

More to come.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

SaanichUVic