Cherry Bomb Toys, which houses the National Toy Museum of Canada, has had a rough year

The property that houses Victoria’s Cherry Bomb Toys is up for sale, leaving the business in an uncertain position.

The 7,600 sq. ft. property at 1410 Broad St. is listed at $2.6 million, and includes the unit with the downstairs business, three residential suites on the top floor and rental storage in the basement, rented by Cherry Bomb Toys.

Cherry Bomb Toys, which houses the National Toy Museum of Canada and organizes the upcoming Capital City Comic Con, has had a rough year. In May 2019 the building saw smoke damage when the neighbouring Plaza Hotel caught fire, and in December it saw a break and enter where thieves smashed the back door and stole a donation box full of cash.

Still, owners B. and Candice Woodward are hopeful they can stay in place, both in their business and in the suite they occupy upstairs.

“[It’s] always a stressful time,” Candice said. “We are hoping to stay put but you never know how things will go with new owners. Crossing our fingers.”

Candice noted that in the 11 years they’ve been in business the building has seen three new owners, with a potential newest buyer being the fourth.

The building is advertised as having full occupancy between businesses and residents, and notes that the heritage building, built in 1910, has recently undergone full seismic upgrades and modern renovations to the suites.

