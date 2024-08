Now is a critical time for spawning fish, particularly salmon

The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.’s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs.

Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot’in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish.

The Canadian Press