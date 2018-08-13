(Black Press Media file)

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

A four-year-old child was taken to hospital on Sunday after being attacked by a cougar near Fernie.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said the child, whose gender is not known, was attacked while the family was fishing at Lower Morrissey Creek around 1 p.m.

The parents were able to fight off the animal and rush the child to hospital, after which the child was released.

Conservation officers sent out dogs to locate the animal, but had not found it as of Monday afternoon.

The service said there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Ottawa agrees to send B.C. help in wildfire battle
Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

