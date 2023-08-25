Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Nanaimo

Emergency crews say child suffered serious injuries in incident in Harewood

A child was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle this afternoon in Nanaimo.

Emergency personnel rushed to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Nova Street in Harewood at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, after receiving a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

The patient was taken to John Barsby Secondary School field, where an air ambulance landed to transport the patient to hospital in Victoria.

Fire crews at the scene said the child had sustained serious injuries.

