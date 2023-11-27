Child among three dead after crash on B.C.’s Sea to Sky Highway

Child and two adults died at single-car crash scene, woman was taken to hospital in stable condition

Two adults and a child are dead and a fourth person was injured in a single vehicle crash on the Sea to Sky Highway south of Whistler.

Insp. Robert Dykstra, the officer in charge of the Squamish-based Sea to Sky RCMP, says a northbound vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree early Sunday.

A statement from Dykstra says the child and two adults died at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

He calls the crash is an “absolute tragedy.”

Dykstra’s statement offers his deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the victims and also extends his personal thanks to the paramedics and other first responders for their life saving efforts and assistance.

He says a full investigation is underway and there’s no indication, yet, what caused the vehicle to swerve into the tree, but criminality is not expected.

“I would like take this opportunity as a general reminder to everyone, with winter weather conditions starting to emerge and the volumes of traffic through the Sea to Sky corridor increasing, it is imperative that drivers take extra care and pay closer attention to their driving,” Dykstra says in the statement.

