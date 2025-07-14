Child killed after being hit by vehicle in Surrey

Collision happened in 13800 block of 64 Avenue on Sunday, July 13

A young child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Surrey on Sunday evening (July 13).

Surrey Police Service officers were called to the scene at about 8:17 p.m. for a call of a young child pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle in the 13800-block of 64 Avenue, an SPS press release notes.

BCEHS paramedics were on scene administering life-saving medical intervention to the child, but the child died.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised that roads and intersections in the area of 138 Street and 64 Avenue are likely to remain closed for a "significant portion of the night" as the investigation continues

Police are asking any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to please call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-58317 (SP).