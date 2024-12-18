Child struck by vehicle in school parking lot in Nanaimo

Eight-year-old taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident Dec. 17

Police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle in a school parking lot in Nanaimo this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Discover Montessori School on Jingle Pot Road, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene, where the eight-year-old had suffered serious injuries and was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, is co-operating with investigators and the investigation is continuing, the release noted.

