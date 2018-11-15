Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Health Canada is recalling several children’s stawberry-flavoured pain-relief syrups due to defective child-resistant safety caps on the bottles.

In a recall alert issued Wednesday, Health Canada said that the products are used for pain and fever relief.

The specific products being recalled include:

  • Biomedic Acetaminophen (160 mg/5 mL) children’s syrup, strawberry flavour (lot B0504-A)
  • Laboratoires Trianon Inc. Acetaminophen (160 mg/5 mL) children’s syrup, strawberry flavour (lot B0504-E)
  • Option+ Acetaminophen (160 mg/5 mL) children’s syrup, strawberry flavour (lot B0504-C)

Health Canada said people should return the medicine to where it was purchased for a refund.

A defective cap could allow a child to accidentally ingest the product, which would pose a significant health concern, the recall reads.

Accidental ingestion can result in acetaminophen overdose and serious health consequences, including liver damage in extreme cases. Early signs of overdose include nausea, vomiting, lethargy and sweating. Liver damage may result in liver failure or death. Abdominal pain may be the first sign of liver damage and may not be apparent for 24 to 48 hours.

If it’s believed a child may have taken too much acetaminophen, Health Canada is urging people to call poison control.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay seeks more provincial funding for deer birth control program
Next story
International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Just Posted

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at CFB Esquimalt

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Viral video shows Sooke resident calling out illegal crab fishers

The video shows a man and woman with 12 undersized crabs in Sooke

UVic getting two new buildings for student housing

University will get a new 600-seat dining hall, kitchen and small grocery area

Oak Bay seeks more provincial funding for deer birth control program

Increase in budget would mean 40 more deer get immunocontraception come fall 2019

Victoria Curling Club wants to be part of new Crystal Pool Facility after lease renewal ends

The 66-year old club owns the building, but sits on city land

VIDEO: ‘Teddy’s Trial’ adjourned until Dec. 4 to give Joe time to get new lawyer

Lawyer leaving for personal reasons led to postponement of pre-trial conference in Duncan

VIDEO: ‘Teddy’s Trial’ adjourned until Dec. 4 to give Joe time to get new lawyer

Lawyer leaving for personal reasons led to postponement of pre-trial conference in Duncan

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Veterinarian opens emergency clinic to deal with bacteria that kills dogs

Leptospirosis causing fears among dog owners

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read