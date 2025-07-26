Chilliwack area firefighters respond to 7 campfire calls in 1 night while ban in effect

'Despite having a few cooler days, the campfire ban is still in effect,' says Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department

Firefighters are reminding folks that a campfire ban is currently in effect, after being called out to seven separate fire complaints in one night.

Crews with the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department were called out to multiple campfires and burning complaints on Friday, July 25.

"Despite having a few cooler days, the campfire ban is still in effect," the fire department advised in a post on social media.

The ban for the Coastal Fire Centre region – which includes Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and other areas – was put in place at noon on Thursday, July 17.

"Please be mindful of this while recreating, the forests are very dry and the fire danger is high to extreme throughout the Coastal Zone."