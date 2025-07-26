 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Chilliwack area firefighters respond to 7 campfire calls in 1 night while ban in effect

'Despite having a few cooler days, the campfire ban is still in effect,' says Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department
Jenna Hauck
Jenna Hauck
campfire0517
A campfire in the Chilliwack River Valley on May 17, 2025. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Firefighters are reminding folks that a campfire ban is currently in effect, after being called out to seven separate fire complaints in one night.

Crews with the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department were called out to multiple campfires and burning complaints on Friday, July 25.

"Despite having a few cooler days, the campfire ban is still in effect," the fire department advised in a post on social media.

The ban for the Coastal Fire Centre region – which includes Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and other areas – was put in place at noon on Thursday, July 17.

"Please be mindful of this while recreating, the forests are very dry and the fire danger is high to extreme throughout the Coastal Zone."

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jenna Hauck

About the Author: Jenna Hauck

I started my career at The Chilliwack Progress in 2000 as a photojournalist.
Read more

Related

Campfire ban goes into effect this week throughout B.C. coastal region
Campfire ban goes into effect this week throughout B.C. coastal region
Campfire ban reminders delivered to Chilliwack River Valley encampments
Campfire ban reminders delivered to Chilliwack River Valley encampments