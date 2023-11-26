Chilliwack farmer posted video to Facebook before highway tractor crash

Bill Shoker recorded videos saying stunt was part of anti-SOGI 123 protest

A well-known Chilliwack farmer was reportedly involved in a tractor crash involving a police cruiser on Highway 1 in Surrey on Saturday.

Prior to the police incident, Bill Shoker posted several public videos to his Facebook page from the driver’s seat of a green John Deere tractor. He narrated where he was on the highway, and where he was heading, before turning the camera to show his face.

Shoker said his name, his business name (Shoker Farms Ltd. in Chilliwack) and also explained the reason for the stunt, saying it was a protest against an educational resource called SOGI 123.

The tractor was one of several vehicles involved in a convoy that began in Chilliwack and traveled into Vancouver.

Later that day, the same green tractor collided with a p0lice cruiser as a traffic stop was being attempted at a highway exit. The tractor flipped, and officers immediately exited their own vehicles and apprehended the driver.

The crash and arrest were recorded by someone in a vehicle that had pulled off the busy highway to make way for the police.

The driver of the tractor was taken to hospital and is facing charges. Several people have commented on pages regarding the convoy that the person involved was Shoker, but that has not been confirmed.

Shoker Farms grows strawberries, corn and other produce out of Chilliwack, headquartered on Bailey Road. They do direct farm sales, commercial sales and are involved in many community events.

Many people have taken to his Facebook page to express their anger with his actions.

Lottie Lawrence Moody asked him under one video, “how does driving dangerously, in a tractor, on a public highway, endangering the lives of other people and their children in any way ‘Protect Our Children?’”

Others said they wouldn’t support his business following the dangerous actions taken.

