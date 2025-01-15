VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters battle pair of burning poultry barns

Chilliwack fire crews from all 6 halls responded to early-morning blaze, barns were empty

A firefighter hauls hoses at an early-morning fire where two poultry barns burned to the ground on Blackburn Road on Jan. 15, 2025.

1 / 1 A firefighter hauls hoses at an early-morning fire where two poultry barns burned to the ground on Blackburn Road on Jan. 15, 2025. Advertisement

Two poultry barns were completely destroyed in an early-morning blaze in Greendale on Wednesday.

Chilliwack Fire Department crews from all six fire halls responded to the call in the 5800 block of Blackburn Road around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 15.

"On arrival, fire crews confirmed there was a working structure fire with two barns heavily involved in fire," Chief Andy Brown stated in a press release.

Within the hour it was called a two-alarm blaze and firefighters were working to protect exposures of other nearby structures at the location north of Keith Wilson Road.

"Fire crews worked quickly to perform an exterior attack while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control."

Officials on-scene confirmed there was no livestock inside and they were able to save chicks in the neighbouring barn.

Hours after the blaze started, an excavator was on scene moving debris around to allow firefighters to extinguish hot spots.

A total of 43 firefighters responded to the blaze and there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to officials.