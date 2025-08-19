Chilliwack man named top CN Police officer in Canada

Const. Reinhold Weissbock recognized for 'effectively reducing' train-versus-pedestrian collisions in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack man has been named the top CN Police Service officer in Canada.

Const. Reinhold Weissbock, who has served as a railway police officer for five years, was honoured with the 2024 CN Police Service Chief's Commendation. He's the only officer in Canada to receive the honour for that year.

He was recognized for his "outstanding dedication and professionalism in effectively reducing train-versus incidents in the area of Chilliwack, B.C. and as a result, protecting and promoting CN's people, business and reputation."

"He always goes above and beyond to help others," said wife Colette Weissbock, adding that Reinhold attends all incidents on the CN tracks in Chilliwack, and the surrounding area up to Boston Bar, and is often on call 24 hours a day.

"If an accident happens at 3 a.m., he will be out the door an a flash."

Reinhold is constantly walking the tracks and educating people on the railroad that it's illegal to walk the tracks, all while handing them snacks and water.

Const. Reinhold Weissbock of Chilliwack was awarded the 2024 CN Police Service Chief's Commendation. (Submitted by Colette Weissbock)

When there was an fatal collision on the track, he arranged to have the trains stopped without blocking the roads, so families could gather for a ceremony and say their blessings.

A 30-year veteran of the RCMP, and former Staff Sgt. of the Fraser Valley Highway Patrol (now called BC Highway Patrol), Reinhold wanted to stay and serve in Chilliwack after retiring from the Mounties to reach his next goals in life.

Over the past five years, he has brought new ideas and teachings to other CN officers, and attends community events like the annual Chilliwack Safety Fair.

Reinhold said what the recognition means to him, is that he's helping the public as much as possible, and he said he will continue to do so.

He added that he's just doing his job.

Colette said her husband is very humble about the award. It was recently handed to Reinhold in Surrey in front of his coworkers where the CN Chief of Polive Steve Covey from the head office in Montreal flew out to present it to him.

"I am sure his input, ideas, and going above and beyond had him under the watchful eye at head office," Colette said. "This is an amazing feat, he loves to serve our community."

The key message Reinhold wants to share with everyone is that trains are not safe and they don't have the capacity to stop in time when the conductor sees someone on the tracks. He's also reminding people that tracks are private property and to stay off them to avoid serious injury, death and fines.

"Trains are much faster, quieter than people expect," he said. "Stay off the tracks, it is not worth your life."