Vanished into the wilderness: answers wanted on 4 B.C. missing hiker cold cases

Most who go missing are found, but these 4 individuals missing since 2016 were never seen again, say Chilliwack RCMP

Chilliwack RCMP officials are seeking help from the public with cold cases involving four individuals who went missing in the Chilliwack backcountry since 2016.

"Police are requesting assistance and information from anyone who has spent time in the backcountry areas in the past few years who may have located personal items such as clothing and equipment which could provide information as to the whereabouts of any of these missing persons," said RCMP Cpl. Theresa Parsons.

The missing individuals include: Gordon Sagoo, 50, Timothy Delahaye, 29, Kristofer Couture, 25, and Valentina Kushnareva, 80.

Police say they get reports of people who become lost in the many forests, hiking trails and backcountry areas around Chilliwack.

"Fortunately, the vast majority of these people are located. However, since 2016, there are four people who are still missing and the Chilliwack RCMP are seeking information to try to answer what happened to them," Parsons said.

Background on the four cases, according to the police files:

On Aug. 14, 2016, 50-year-old Gurdeep "Gordon" Sagoo was hiking with a group at Baby Munday Mountain off the Foley Creek Forest Service Road, when Sagoo left the group to scale the peaks but never returned. (file #2016-35314)

On May 14, 2019, 29-year-old Timothy Delahaye started hiking from Frost Road in Chilliwack, BC with heading to a retreat in Maple Falls, Washington on foot. Mr. Delahaye never made it to his destination despite being known as an experienced hiker, well prepared for this journey with a lot of gear. (#2019-19173)

On May 17, 2019, 25-year-old Kristofer Couture was reported missing. His vehicle had been located at the entrance to the Elk View Trail. Investigation revealed the vehicle may have been parked there for some time. It is unknown what clothing or equipment Mr. Couture had with him. (2019-19605)

On Oct. 3, 2019, 80-year-old Valentina Kushnareva left from the 43000 block of Frost Road in Chilliwack, BC to go mushroom picking. Mrs. Kushnareva never returned and has not been found. (2019-43930)va

To report a found item, email the details to: E_Chilliwack_Missing_Person@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

In the body of the email please provide the following details:

A description of the found item;

Why you believe the item may be associated to one of these missing people;

Specific location where item was found, GPS coordinates preferred but map pin will work;

When item was found;

What you did with item (left in place or took it with you);

Name;

Phone Number;

Address (Optional)

Police say they may reach out for clarification.