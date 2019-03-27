FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, bottles of Canola Harvest brand canola oil, manufactured by Canadian agribusiness firm Richardson International, are seen on a shelf of a grocery store in Beijing. China said Wednesday, March 27, 2019 its suspension of the license of a second major Canadian canola exporter is justified by safety concerns, as the sides continue to feud over Ottawa’s detention of a top executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

China said Wednesday that its suspension this week of the licence of a second major Canadian canola exporter is justified by safety concerns, as the sides continue to feud over Ottawa’s detention of a top executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

China’s actions were “scientific and reasonable,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, adding that Canada should “take practical measures to correct the mistakes it made earlier” in dealing with the overall relationship.

China’s suspension of the licence of canola seeds from Viterra Inc. on Tuesday is a blow to $2 billion worth of exports widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder.

China earlier had halted imports from Canada’s other major canola exporter, Richardson International Ltd.

In both cases, China cited hazardous organisms found in shipments of the seeds and Geng said it acted “in line with relevant Chinese laws and regulations, as well as the international practice.”

Without mentioning Huawei directly, he said China hopes Canada can “get along with us to ensure the sound and steady development of China-Canada relations.”

China was infuriated by Meng’s Dec. 1 arrest on a U.S. extradition warrant alleging fraud and has since arrested several Canadian citizens on charges the government here says are spurious.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he might send a high-level delegation to China over the canola issue and acknowledged “challenges” in Canada’s relationship with Beijing.

Canada last year exported $2.1 billion worth of canola seeds to China, by far its largest customer for the grain, which represented 17 per cent of all Canadian exports to China.

READ MORE: B.C. judge orders RCMP to give Huawei executive data on devices

READ MORE: Chinese importers have stopped buying Canadian canola seed

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wild ARC seeks frozen fish donations for wildlife
Next story
Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

Just Posted

‘It’s like coming back home’: Athletes training for 2019 Warrior Games healing physically, mentally

Veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members train at CFB Esquimalt March 25 to 29

Wild ARC seeks frozen fish donations for wildlife

Collection for Fish Derby runs until April 14

Police appeal for public’s help after suspicious man follows woman around Centennial Park trails

Police seeking witnesses or anyone with a dash cam in the area on March 21

Esquimalt considers different ways to spend $17-million amenity fund

The Township received the sum from the CRD for housing the region’s wastewater treatment plant

Victoria leading the country for highest increase in debt-to-income rate

A 240 per cent jump was recorded from 1999 to 2016

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Most Read