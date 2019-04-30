(Black Press Media files)

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

A court in southern China handed down sentences Tuesday to at least six foreigners involved in an international methamphetamine operation, including a Canadian given the death penalty.

The Jiangmen Intermediate People’s Court in southern Guangdong province sentenced 11 people who produced more than 63 kilograms (139 pounds) of methamphetamine, an illegal drug.

Among them were one American and four Mexicans, who were all given life sentences or death sentences suspended by a period of two years. The court statement did not make clear which individual received what sentence, nor did it give their full names,

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as “Fan Wei,” but it was unclear whether that’s the person’s legal name. A person identified as Wu Ziping, whose nationality was not specified, was also handed the death sentence.

The sentence is likely to further strain Sino-Canadian relations, which have frayed since Canada arrested a Chinese tech executive last December at the request of the U.S. Since then, China has detained two Canadians and delayed some Canadian exports in apparent retaliation.

According to the court, Fan Wei and Wu conspired to manufacture and sell the drugs in 2012, and brought the others — described as “drug-making technicians” — on board. Between July and November of that year, the court says, the group set up a “den” in Guangdong’s Taishan city, where they produced and sold more than 63 kilograms of methamphetamine and 365.9 grams of dimethyl amphetamine.

A court employee reached by phone declined to give further details on the case.

In a separate drug smuggling case, China sentenced Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg to death in a sudden retrial January — one month after Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained on vague national security allegations. The moves were widely seen as punishment for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom company Huawei.

China has also suspended the license of two major Canadian canola exporters, alleging that officials discovered hazardous organisms in canola seed shipments.

READ MORE: Chinese court orders new trial for Canadian in drug case

READ MORE: Major Canadian canola exporter to China says finding new markets not easy

Yanan Wang, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump says he wants asylum seekers to pay a fee to apply
Next story
The sun streak begins today Victoria

Just Posted

Opioid overdose display gets blessing from the Pope, then waits for city-approved spot

Judith Conway created a large display representing people who have died from opioid overdoses

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

Another test run of national emergency alert system set for early May

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, full

The 9 a.m. sailing is 88 % full

Caddy Bay community association opposes proposed townhouse complex

Cadboro Bay Residents Association calls for significant revisions

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and dogs track the big cat and chase it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Most Read