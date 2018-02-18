A Chinese lion plays with the crowd during the Lunar New Year procession down Fisgard Street Sunday afternoon. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Chinese New Year takes to the streets of Victoria

Hundreds brave chilly temperatures to usher in the Year of the Dog

Fireworks, bold colours and freezing faces made their way down Fisgard Street Sunday afternoon in celebration of Chinese New Year.

The annual parade kicked off just before 1 p.m. at the Gates of Harmonious Interest at the entrance to Chinatown to officially usher in the Year of the Dog. It is said that people born in the Year of the Dog possess the best traits of human nature as the animal is a sign of honesty and loyalty in Chinese culture.

Hundreds braved the unseasonally cold temperatures to join the travelling lion dance, a sign of luck and prosperity for the forthcoming year.

Scroll down to see our photo gallery.

Gung Hay Fat Choy!

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

 

Previous story
#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts
Next story
Storm snuffs out lights on Saanich’s Ten Mile Point

Just Posted

Chinese New Year takes to the streets of Victoria

Hundreds brave chilly temperatures to usher in the Year of the Dog

Storm snuffs out lights on Saanich’s Ten Mile Point

Environment Canada wind warning calls for a brief “respite” before winds of up 90 kilometres resume

Sidney fire fighters get their first truck back

After years of neglect, the truck is running just fine

Oak Bay wins Island girls hoops title

Breakers and Spartans meet in final for eighth time in the last 10 seasons

Cherry blossom map points to where spring has sprung in Victoria

City released a handy guide to find the most beautiful buds

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

School shooting unfathomable to Saanich student

Claremont Grade 10 student reflects on the carnage inflicted on U.S. schools

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Vancouver Island’s Teal Harle finishes fifth in Olympic Men’s Slopestyle skiing

‘I’ve definitely surpassed every expectation I had for the Games’ – Harle

Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdosed after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

Most Read