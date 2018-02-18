Chinese New Year takes to the streets of Victoria

Hundreds brave chilly temperatures to usher in the Year of the Dog

A Chinese lion plays with the crowd during the Lunar New Year procession down Fisgard Street Sunday afternoon. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Fireworks, bold colours and freezing faces made their way down Fisgard Street Sunday afternoon in celebration of Chinese New Year.

The annual parade kicked off just before 1 p.m. at the Gates of Harmonious Interest at the entrance to Chinatown to officially usher in the Year of the Dog. It is said that people born in the Year of the Dog possess the best traits of human nature as the animal is a sign of honesty and loyalty in Chinese culture.

Hundreds braved the unseasonally cold temperatures to join the travelling lion dance, a sign of luck and prosperity for the forthcoming year.

Scroll down to see our photo gallery.

Gung Hay Fat Choy!

