'Chonk' the bear breaks into B.C. home

Remove all possible bear attractants from your vehicles and property: Trail RCMP

Late Friday night, RCMP officers responded to a call from a home on Rossland Avenue about an in-progress bear break-in.

Reports of snack-seeking bears popping up in Trail neighbourhoods have the local RCMP reminding homeowners and tenants to cut down on potential bear attractants in vehicles and yards.

These hungry, hibernation-bound bruins are on the lookout for easy meals, and any leftovers could easily tempt them into mischief.

Take late Friday night, for instance: RCMP officers responded to a call from a home on Rossland Avenue, in the Trail Gulch.

A bear break-in was reported in-progress with the home’s occupants locking themselves in a room as the animal strolled into their residence, evidently on the prowl for a midnight snack.

Officers soon located the furry intruder — described as “well-fed and chonky” — and managed to scare it off the property.

Earlier that day, officers were called to investigate a similar incident on Haig Street in Warfield.

This time, a vehicle bore the telltale signs of a bear attempting to “break and enter,” with paw prints stamped across its exterior.

The vehicle owner admitted that a food item may have been left inside overnight — an irresistible invite for a curious and hungry bruin.

“In order to reduce human-wildlife conflict, please lock your vehicles and remove all possible bear attractants from your vehicles and property,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The Trail RCMP has been in talks with the BC Conservation Officer Service to ramp up conflict-reduction programs in the area.

Until then, Wicentowich urges residents to secure their homes, vehicles, and outdoor spaces, reminding everyone to clean up all potential food sources — before a chonky bear does it for them.