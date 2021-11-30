Christmas classics clash as grinch swipes Peanuts characters from Oak Bay park

The Peanuts gang hangs out in Oak Bay’s Welcome Park. (Photo by Tim Roberts) Charlie Brown, his sister Sally and his devoted dog Snoopy are all missing – leaving only Lucy and Peppermint Patty in song around the Charlie Brown Christmas tree. (Photo by Tim Roberts)

Oak Bay is fully decked out for Christmas, at least it was until a grinch hit Welcome Park.

Known to be popular with kids in the region, a cast of Peanuts characters traditionally graces the park at Foul Bay Road and Oak Bay Avenue each winter.

Charlie Brown, his sister Sally and his devoted dog Snoopy are all missing – leaving only Lucy and Peppermint Patty in song around the Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

Anyone with information on the characters’ whereabouts is asked to call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

