Christy Clark won't run for Liberals in Surrey – or anywhere else

Former B.C. premier says she's not jumping into the fray after reports she was being considered for South Surrey-White Rock riding
Alex Browne
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark, seen here on the campaign trail in 2017, now says she won't run in the Canadian federal election after pushback to the idea of her becoming a candidate in South Surrey-White Rock.Ben Lypka/Black Press Media files

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says she won't be running as a candidate in Canada's federal election – after reports that she was being considered for South Surrey-White Rock caused considerable pushback from Liberal campaign workers in the community. 

On Monday afternoon, Clark posted on X that she had received "lots of encouragement and good wishes from Liberals and many other friends across the country."

"Many thanks to all of you, but I won't be running as a candidate in this election," she said in her post.

In South Surrey-White Rock, there has been strong local support for White Rock businessman Ernie Klassen (currently a White Rock city council member) to carry the standard for the Liberals in the April 28 election.

The snap election was called by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday.

Opponents of Clark's candidacy noted she had to withdraw from the Liberal leadership race because of past Conservative ties.

"We had about 100 people in our community rally support behind Ernie Klassen to be the Liberal candidate for our riding," real estate agent Chris Shields told Peace Arch News.

"The Liberal Party members in this community will not support Christy Clark," he added. "They want our candidate, Ernie Klassen. Many have already been busy getting campaign ready, collecting signatures, scoping out potential campaign office space, etc."

Real estate agent Louise McKnight said it would be "deeply disappointing" if the Liberals were to appoint Christy Clark as the candidate for our riding.

"Ernie Klassen is not just a familiar face—he is a vital thread in the fabric of our community," she said.

"His dedication to South Surrey–White Rock is unwavering, demonstrated through years of service on numerous boards and organizations. This isn’t just where he lives; it’s where his heart is. His commitment to giving back is ingrained in who he is.

"To bypass such a devoted, grassroots leader in favour of an appointed candidate would be a disservice to the people who call this community home. It would send a message that local voices and hard-earned contributions matter less than political maneuvering. The strength of a representative should come from their connection to the people they serve, and no one embodies that more than Ernie.

"I sincerely hope the party recognizes the importance of honouring a process that values dedication, integrity, and true community leadership. To disregard that would not only be disheartening—it would be a mistake."

South Surrey White Rock riding association board Michael Grunewaldt said the situation was developing fast and he expected more clarity to emerge in the next 12 hours.

"I will have to refrain from comment until such time as we have a candidate confirmed."

 

 

