Chrysler driver sought after Comox Valley man, 60, knocked off skateboard

RCMP looking for witnesses after driver left the scene in Nov. 11 Comox Road incident

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a hit-and-run on the 3000-block of Comox Road on Nov. 11.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., the RCMP received a report that a man riding a skateboard had been struck by a vehicle near the Gas n Go on Comox Road.

“The victim reported he was passing the Gas n Go when he was hit by a vehicle turning left into the business. The driver reportedly exited his vehicle and offered to take the victim to the hospital. However, he fled eastbound on Comox Road after sirens were heard approaching,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Caucasian man in his 50s with an average build, standing approximately 6 feet tall, with light brown thinning or balding hair. The vehicle involved was described as a black Chrysler 200, mid-2010s model. Although witnesses did not observe obvious damage, it is likely that scratches or small dents may be present on the vehicle from the collision, as the skateboarder reportedly went over the hood upon impact.

Investigators are urging anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to review their recordings for any images of the suspect vehicle.

The victim, a 60-year-old Comox Valley resident, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and reference file number 2024-17330.