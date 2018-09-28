CIBC Run for the Cure is happening at UVic this weekend

For the 26th year people are running for breast cancer research

There will be a lot more pink around the University of Victoria this weekend as thousands of people participate in the CIBC Run for the Cure.

For the 26th year, people who have donated and fundraised towards the breast cancer cause will run or walk a 1 km or 5 km stretch in 56 sites across Canada.

Since the run’s inception, over $430 million dollars has been raised that has gone towards helping lower the rate of breast cancer mortality rates by 44 per cent compared to the 1980s.

However, one in eight Canadians will still be diagnosed with breast cancer, a statistic so high that over 85,000 people felt compelled to run in last year’s event, raising $17 million.

This year’s event will run Sunday, Sept. 30 with registration starting at 7:30 a.m., and the run starting at 9 a.m. at the University of Victoria. Awards and closing ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.

Traffic and bus routes will be affected at this time, but roads are scheduled to reopen at 12:00 pm.

Registration is still open for the run, for more information head to cibcrunforthecure.com

