Cigarette butts equal cash at upcoming Victoria cleanup event

Victoria residents are encouraged to trade cigarette butts for cash at a recycling buy-back program Sept. 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria residents will soon have the chance to trade trash for cash, at an upcoming city cleanup event.

Jam One in the Can is an event held by Love Where You Live BC to raise awareness about the harm of tobacco pollution and to encourage people to pick up littered cigarette butts.

On Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., residents are asked to collect and bring in as many cigarette butts as they can find to 1720 Cook St., where they’ll have the chance to earn some serious money. For every 1,000 butts collected, participants will get to choose an envelope with either $5, $10, $20 or $50 inside. They’ll also be entered for a grand prize of $500.

So long as they aren’t too soggy, Love Where You Live BC will send all the cigarette butts to be recycled. In exchange, the organization will receive a credit that it’ll donate to a non-profit or charity.

Participants are asked to show up masked and prepared to physically distance.

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Victoria shorelines littered with cigarette butts: researchers

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

GarbageVictoria