Cigarette possible cause of fire on Cedar Hill Road

A cigarette may be to blame for a small structure fire in Saanich Thursday morning.

Saanich Fire and B.C. Ambulance responded to reports of a fire in the 3400-block of Cedar Hill Road shortly before 10 a.m. The road’s southbound lane was briefly blocked as crews responded.

Capt. Ron Hyde said the fire occurred on a path between a house and a backyard garage. The path was lined with two by four slats, he explained.

Hyde said a small lit object started the small fire and he believed a cigarette was to blame. There was other evidence of cigarettes near the path, he explained.

A fence was left damaged after the blaze.

Hyde noted B.C. Ambulance always responds in case of smoke inhalation but no one was injured in this incident.

