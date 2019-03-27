Circular brick thresholds added to Mount Doug entrance

Thresholds will slow traffic exiting the ‘Saanich Speedway’

There’s a new look to the Churchill Drive entrance at Mount Douglas Park.

Four different “thresholds,” which are circular in pattern and coloured to resemble red bricks, have been installed on the pavement. The first is a complete circle, then a half circle beside the kiosk, and two more half circles under the oak leaf gates which keep automobiles out until noon each day.

The thresholds are also considered rumble strips, as they create a noticeable bump for drivers passing over them, though they’re not particularly rumbly, said Darrell Wick, president of the Friends of the Mount Douglas Society.

“This has been a long time coming,” Wick said. “The idea is to slow the drivers as they come off the Shelbourne Speedway into this premier park of Saanich.”

The brick-colouring, and the fact that the thresholds are elevated, creates an optical effect for drivers, Wick said.

The project started as a partnership between Saanich, who paid for and installed the thermoplastic tiles, and the Friends of Mount Doug. It was first identified and confirmed in 2012 for the Friends’ 20th anniversary.

“Initially we considered rumble strips but we had to limit the amount of friction to [ensure access ability] for bicycles and wheelchairs,” Wick said.

The tiles themselves are made of a highly durable thermoplastic. A heater is used to scorch the road and a template is laid into the road, to which the tiles are bonded to by heat.

It’s also the latest improvement to the Churchill parking lot following Saanich’s review of parking at Mount Douglas that began a few years ago.

“Out of that we added a disability parking spot, ‘no-parking’ signs along Churchill where people parked in the ditch and blocked the road, and beginning this week it’s my understanding Saanich will begin to enforce those regulations.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Workers laying a primary pattern in the asphalt where the tiles will be mounted onto the asphalt in the Churchill Drive parking lot of Mount Douglas Park. (Friends of Mount Douglas Park)

Previous story
VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Just Posted

‘It’s like coming back home’: Athletes training for 2019 Warrior Games healing physically, mentally

Veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members train at CFB Esquimalt March 25 to 29

Wild ARC seeks frozen fish donations for wildlife

Collection for Fish Derby runs until April 14

Police appeal for public’s help after suspicious man follows woman around Centennial Park trails

Police seeking witnesses or anyone with a dash cam in the area on March 21

Esquimalt considers different ways to spend $17-million amenity fund

The Township received the sum from the CRD for housing the region’s wastewater treatment plant

Victoria leading the country for highest increase in debt-to-income rate

A 240 per cent jump was recorded from 1999 to 2016

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Most Read