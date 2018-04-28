Cirque du Soleil coming to Victoria

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

A scene from Cirque du Soleil’s show ‘Corteo’ which is coming to Victoria. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

The big top is making its way to Victoria— metaphorically speaking.

Cirque du Soleil has announced that its show Corteo is coming to Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, though a date has yet to be released.

Corteo is the story of a clown who envisions his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, all while being watched over by angels. It is a show made of juxtapositions, blending joy with sorrow, wisdom with comedy and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection.

The musical show features performances like aerial acrobatics off of chandeliers, trampoline work off of 600-lb beds, and scenes with Cyr wheels, juggling, hula hoops and even an airborne dance involving helium balloons.

For more information you can visit the event’s web page.

Updates will be released shortly.

