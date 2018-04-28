A scene from Cirque du Soleil’s show ‘Corteo’ which is coming to Victoria. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

Cirque du Soleil coming to Victoria

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

The big top is making its way to Victoria— metaphorically speaking.

Cirque du Soleil has announced that its show Corteo is coming to Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, though a date has yet to be released.

Corteo is the story of a clown who envisions his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, all while being watched over by angels. It is a show made of juxtapositions, blending joy with sorrow, wisdom with comedy and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection.

The musical show features performances like aerial acrobatics off of chandeliers, trampoline work off of 600-lb beds, and scenes with Cyr wheels, juggling, hula hoops and even an airborne dance involving helium balloons.

For more information you can visit the event’s web page.

Updates will be released shortly.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy
Next story
Vic High Students are champions of words

Just Posted

Officials send warnings about backyard chickens and bird flu

Canadian Food Inspection Agency gives advice to prevent deadly disease

Vic High Students are champions of words

Victoria High School slam team gets first place at the Hullaballo 2018 youth poetry competition

Cirque du Soleil coming to Victoria

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Vic High home to car painting pro

Grade 10 student Tony Harrington takes home gold at Skills Canada provincials

Front-line stress and trauma: are Island first responders prepared?

Big Read: Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

Two-time Juno winner plays Saanich’s Red Lion V-Lounge

Victoria Blues Society brings Jack De Keyzer to town May 5

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read