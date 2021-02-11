City employee smeared with blood, Victoria cop assaulted in crime spree that ended after suspect tasered

Victoria police arrested a man Feb. 11 after he allegedly assaulted a city employee and police officer and damaged property around downtown. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

A man was tasered and arrested Thursday after he was reported smearing blood on the back of a city employee, damaging property around downtown Victoria and assaulting a police officer.

Police said the man’s crime spree began at 4:30 a.m. in Centennial Square when, bloodied for an unknown reason, he assaulted a city staff member, wiping blood down their back. He then continued to the 500-block of Johnson Street where he smashed the window of a business, resulting in multiple reports to police.

The suspect went on to damage a vehicle in the area and wipe blood on a City of Victoria garbage truck. He then fled to the 1300-block of Government Street where he smashed two more businesses’ windows. There, officers caught up with the suspect.

The man refused to surrender to police and assaulted an officer before they used a taser to arrest him. Both the officer and the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police release.

The man faces recommended charges of assault and assaulting a police officer, as well as three counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count over $5,000.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

