Digital renderings show what the Cook Street Plaza will look like. (File contributed/ Chard Development)

City gives green light to downtown affordable housing development

Chard Development’s Cook Street Plaza will include 104 below-market units

A new development which will include 211 new housing units has been approved by the City of Victoria.

The Cook Street Plaza, by Chard Development at 1100-1120 Yates St. and 1109-1115 Johnson St., is comprised of three buildings – one an existing professional building which the developer will take over and modify with new windows, and two completely new buildings.

The first, a six-storey building called The Haven, will be comprised of 104 affordable housing units, ranging in size from studios to three bedrooms (from 520 square feet for a one bedroom to 1,011 sq. ft. for a three-bedroom unit). These units will be sold at 10 per cent below market value as part of the Affordable Home Ownership Program through BC Housing. Eligible home buyers must not already own a home, and must be a B.C. resident.

ALSO READ: Victoria developer reveals proposed next phase of Dockside Green

“This means they are likely moving out of a rental or non-ownership home,” said Byron Chard, CEO at Chard Development. “I think that’s a fantastic opportunity to move people up the housing continuum, and free more units in the rental market.”

The second building will be 12 storeys tall and offer 107 condominiums from 509 sq. ft. for a one bedroom unit to 1,318 sq. ft. for a three bedroom unit. Studios are also available.

Also included on the second floor of this building is a dedicated childcare space, which will be able to accommodate 75 children. The bottom floor will be designated for retail space.

ALSO READ: ‘Affordable’ a matter of perception for downtown Victoria development

Between the buildings there’s a common courtyard area which will include benches, greenery and a children’s play area.

All two and three-bedroom units will come with one parking spot, while smaller units will have the option of purchasing a parking space.

Shovels are set to hit the ground in the fall of 2020, with The Haven hopefully being move-in ready in 2022, and the 12 storey building shortly after.

“This is the most necessary housing that the community needs and wants,” Chard said. “We saw that real need and we’re excited to inform the public of this opportunity.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

affordable housingdevelopmentRental accommodation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Digital renderings show what the Cook Street Plaza will look like. (File contributed/ Chard Development)

Previous story
Judge rules Victoria drug traffickers arrest was lawful

Just Posted

City gives green light to downtown affordable housing development

Chard Development’s Cook Street Plaza will include 104 below-market units

Bee Gees magic on stage at Elements Casino

The Australian Bee Gees tribute act hits the stage April 10 in the Platinum Room

Judge rules Victoria drug traffickers arrest was lawful

Accused attempt to have evidence thrown out of trafficking case

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents fill BC Transit bus with menstrual products at Hillside Centre

Bus seats were stacked high with new period products for those in need

Change your clocks, smoke alarm batteries for daylight saving time

Smoke, carbon monoxide detector batteries should be changed annually, Saanich Fire Department says

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of Miles Meester

Most Read