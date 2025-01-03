City hall in Miniatureworld: Ladysmith needs to replace tiny 1952 headquarters

Space, accessibility and safety concerns highlight urgent need for modern, purpose-built facility

When it was built in 1952, Ladysmith City Hall exemplified the international style with clean lines, functional design, and modern materials like glass and concrete, reflecting post-war progress and modernity.

But those years are long gone and there can be no denying that Ladysmith has outgrown the deteriorating building.

Mayor and council had hoped to take advantage of the BC Builds program to undertake the Buller Street revitalization project which would include a new city hall. In May 2024, council launched an Alternative Approval Process, which allows local governments to proceed with a proposed bylaw or borrowing plan unless at least 10 per cent of eligible voters register their opposition.

Had it passed, the AAP would have authorized council to borrow $13.5 million for a new town hall. However, more than 2,100 electors registered opposition to the project, well over the 741 needed to stall the borrowing bylaw. This left council with no alternative but to find another solution.

Measuring only 3,152 square feet (293 square metres), Ladysmith City Hall cannot accommodate the town’s administrative needs, forcing departments to operate from multiple locations. Acting Mayor Tricia McKay explained the logistical challenges caused by the decentralized setup.

“Our development services, our operations and our business side of things are all in three different locations. We have our council meetings at the Senior Centre up at the LRCA building because we needed a bigger space. When you think of it that way, that's another location.”

Ladysmith’s Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick pointed out that the building housing development services is not owned by Ladysmith so the town pays to lease it. As there is no room for storage of records, the town also rents storage facilities.

“It would be a money saver overall if we could combine at least two of those and bring them into one building,” said McKay. “So many efficiencies would be improved by having staff down the hall as opposed to up the hill.”

The building also fails to meet modern accessibility standards.

As McCarrick noted, “Even when people [with mobility issues] come in through the back, they can't get where they need to go because of stairs.”

The Chronicle paid a visit to Ladysmith Town Hall on a dreary December morning to see the issues firsthand. Communications and Engagement Specialist for Ladysmith, Nicholas Pescod, provided a tour of the facilities.

Temperature control is inconsistent, with some areas sweltering and others freezing. Fans and air conditioners attempt to mitigate heat, dust and mould, with limited success.

The offices are pleasant and functional, but every square centimetre of the space has been utilized and it is positively bursting at the seams.

Some original charming features include a records vault and a small wicket door, a precursor to the modern peephole.

It feels like a City Hall in Victoria’s Miniatureworld with human-sized Ladysmith staff crammed into it.

Before anyone heads down to the basement, they are required to sign an asbestos acknowledgment form. Mouse traps, drafts, asbestos, water damage and general signs of age underscore the building’s dilapidation. Pescod cautioned against touching anything.

“When people truly appreciate the conditions that our highly valued and highly needed staff are working under,” McKay said, “I would challenge any of them to not agree that the change is needed.”

Efforts to renovate the existing building have proven inadequate, and there is no doubt that a new, larger, accessible, purpose-built building that can accommodate all town staff and increase operational efficiency is warranted. The key challenge is how to achieve this new build.



With the failure of the AAP, council will need to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new path to a new building. But McKay said that won’t happen until a new mayor is elected.

“Our hope is to bring the question back to the public once we are a full council again and see if we can find a compromise or a solution that would be acceptable and meet everyone's needs,” McKay said.

McCarrick explained that time constraints under the BC Builds program prompted the use of the AAP process. Council plans to allow more time for public engagement in future efforts.

Regardless of what solution is agreed upon, borrowing will need to be part of the picture, a common requirement for large projects in small towns.

“It's always going to be the case that we’ll have to borrow money to even begin the project,” said McKay.

She acknowledged the failure of the AAP, respecting voters’ wishes and recognizing the need for better communication to convey the benefits of a new town hall.

“It clearly either didn’t meet the mark with people or didn’t get far enough down the road of understanding for people to be able to respond without hesitation,” she said. “We heard what was clearly communicated to us and so we're hoping to move forward in a manner that is more likely to be successful next time.”

Despite the setback, council remains committed to addressing the town’s needs. By engaging the community and exploring funding options, they aim to build a town hall that meets the needs of Ladysmith, both present and future.