City of Colwood greenlights seven cycling, sidewalk upgrades

City will also welcome community input into design process in new year

The City of Colwood has green-lit seven new sidewalk and cycling projects as part of its 10-year active transportation upgrade program. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Colwood has announced its next seven sidewalk and cycling projects are a go.

Council awarded McElhanney Ltd. the contract for scoping, design and contract administration for the projects on Nov. 8.

The seven projects to be scoped and designed in the coming year are:

• Kelly Road – sidewalk improvements on the south side from Hatley Park Plaza to Metchosin Road.

• Benhomer Drive – sidewalk improvements on the north side between Painter Road and Metchosin Road.

• Owens Road – new sidewalk on one side between Wishart Road and Painter Road.

• Hagel Road – new sidewalk on the west side between the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and David Cameron Elementary School walkway.

• Lagoon Road – new sidewalk on the south side between Heatherbell Road and Aloha Avenue.

• Fulton Road – new sidewalk on the west side between Sooke Road and Townview Terrace.

• Adye Road/Metchosin Road – neighbourhood bikeway along Adye Road and Metchosin Road between the Galloping Goose and Sooke Road.

The projects are part of the city’s 10-year active transportation upgrade program, and these new on-street improvements are to be complimented by trail connections.

Beginning in the new year, the city will encourage residents to provide input into the scoping of these projects to help inform the detailed design process.

“Resident involvement will help to create a shared understanding of current and desired travel habits on each route, the interface between private property lines and City infrastructure, how street parking may be integrated with sidewalk design, as well as landscaping and drainage considerations,” read a city release on the projects.

“The engagement process will also highlight and help to refine the City’s overall vision for an interconnected network of active transportation routes that includes on-street – not only sidewalks and bike lanes – but also neighbourhood trail connections and links to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail.”

For more information, visit colwood.ca and search for active transportation network.

