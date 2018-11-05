Rob Martin, Colwood’s new mayor (centre), stands with Councillors Michael Baxter, Cynthia Day, Doug Kobayashi, Dean Jantzen, Gordie Logan and Stewart Parkinson after the mayor and council were sworn in Monday evening. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

City of Colwood welcomes new mayor and council

The city held its inaugural council meeting Monday

The City of Colwood held its inaugural council meeting Monday night and welcomed a new mayor, Rob Martin.

The committee room at Colwood City Hall was standing room only as community members stayed to watch the new mayor and council get sworn in.

Martin beat incumbent Carol Hamilton with about 57 per cent of the vote during the municipal election.

READ MORE: Rob Martin is the new mayor of Colwood

Hamilton performed her last duty as mayor and called Monday night’s meeting to order.

The Dunsmuir Middle School Choir opened the ceremony with the singing of O Canada.

Martin was the first to be sworn in, followed by Councillors Doug Kobayashi, Dean Jantzen, Cynthia Day, Michael Baxter, Gordie Logan and Stewart Parkinson.

Martin served on Colwood Council for the past seven years and was also recently re-elected as Board Chair of the Greater Victoria Public Library, according to his website.

Martin’s mayoral platform focused on economic development, the city’s natural environment, transportation and community.

READ MORE: Creating jobs in Colwood motivates Martin

“One of the things I did focus on during the campaign was that 93 per cent of our tax base is residential right now and that we just can’t afford that long term,” Martin said shortly after he was elected on Oct. 20. “We have to begin to build out some of our commercial zone. That’s what I’m going to be focusing on.”

Past members of council — Carol Hamilton, Lilja Chong, Jason Nault and Terry Trace — and their contributions were also to be recognized later in the meeting.

The meeting ended with a report from the Chief Election Officer that detailed official election results.

After the meeting was adjourned, community members were offered refreshments, cake and a chance to meet their new council.

With files from Keili Bartlett.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oak Bay’s newly elected council sworn in

Just Posted

City of Colwood welcomes new mayor and council

The city held its inaugural council meeting Monday

Oak Bay’s newly elected council sworn in

Council members took the oath of office in the presence of a packed house

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Central Saanich police search for man in connection to a domestic assault

Christopher Turner, 31, is known to be associated with a grey Dodge Ram

Survey says, North Saanich is the safest place in British Columbia

Colwood is the second-safest, Saanich fifth, Sidney sixth, Oak Bay seventh

‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria events calendar

Check out these great events taking place across the region

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large fire in Courtenay destroys mobile home

Black smoke could be seen throughout the city

UPDATE: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Tofino ships water to Ahousaht First Nation as emergency declared

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

Most Read