 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

City of Kelowna looks at 'bear spray' bylaw after 80% rise in misuse

City council to bring in bear spray bylaw
Gary Barnes
web1_231123-kcn-council-budget-change-kelownacityhall_1
Kelowna City Hall. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

A major increase in RCMP files involving deterrent spray (eg: bear spray) in Kelowna could see city council bring in a ‘deterent spray’ bylaw.

According to a staff report, police files involving deterrent spray have increased 80 per cent since 2019, while files involving youth have increased from six to 19 per cent.

kelownabearspray

Map showing locations of RCMP files involving deterrent spray between 2019-2025. | City of Kelowna

Currently, there are no specific licensing requirements for selling deterrent sprays in B.C., making them easy to purchase, the report says. After reviewing how other cities handle the issue and consulting with businesses, staff determined that regulating sales is the best way to curb misuse.

The proposed bylaw would require businesses to track and record all deterrent spray sales, including serial numbers, and keep those records for three years. Stores would also be prohibited from selling the sprays to anyone under 18 or to customers without proper identification. If approved, the bylaw would give police and bylaw officers more authority to investigate and enforce these new regulations.

In 2023, then Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the provincial government was looking into the issues around banning bear-spray.

About the Author: Gary Barnes

Journalist and broadcaster for three decades.
Read more

Related

Kelowna taking action to mitigate risks from potential U.S. tariffs
Kelowna taking action to mitigate risks from potential U.S. tariffs