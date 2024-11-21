City of Nanaimo reaches settlement with ex-CAO

Confidential settlement reached with Tracy Samra to 'mutual satisfaction' of all parties

The City of Nanaimo has announced that it has reached a settlement with its former chief administrative officer.

All outstanding legal matters between Tracy Samra – now Tracy Fleck – and former mayor Bill McKay and Coun. Sheryl Armstrong are included in the settlement, noted the city in a press release, and all disputes have been resolved to "mutual satisfaction."

The former CAO had filed a complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against McKay and the city in 2018. She also filed a notice of civil claim against the city, McKay and Armstrong in May 2021. In her notice of claim, she accused McKay and Armstrong of bullying and harassment, while the city, in its response to the claim, alleged misconduct by the CAO.

Due to a confidentiality agreement, none of the parties are able to comment, stated the release.

Fleck, in an e-mail to the News Bulletin, stated that as an Indigenous woman, she remains committed to challenging racial and gender stereotypes and addressing the harm caused by that sort of profiling in society and within the criminal justice system.

"In this case, these issues were worsened by the spread of misinformation and disinformation online, which amplified divisiveness and hate, particularly on social media," she stated. "We must hold institutions and each other accountable, raise awareness, and engage in open and respectful dialogue to work toward a more equitable and inclusive society where everyone can live free from bias and discrimination."

