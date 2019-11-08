The City of Victoria has installed Remembrance Day medallions on Shelbourne Street from from North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

City of Victoria adds medallions to ‘Road of Remembrance’

Ceremony held Friday honours soldiers who gave lives for Canada, BC and Greater Victoria

Look above the street signs to see City of Victoria’s contribution to the ‘Road of Remembrance,’ the oldest memorial of its kind in Canada.

The City is marking the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day – now Remembrance Day – with the installation of 16 medallions along Shelbourne Street from North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street. The medallions, which read “Memorial Avenue” and “Lest We Forget,” will be placed atop existing street and traffic signs on both sides of the road.

READ ALSO: Victoria city council considers installing commemorative Remembrance Day medallions along Shelbourne Street

The medallions are a continuation of those designed, manufactured and mounted by the District of Saanich last year. With the City of Victoria’s addition, the memorial will extend from Mount Douglas Park to Pembroke Street.

“The City of Victoria is honoured to contribute to this Road of Remembrance, which recognizes those who sacrificed their lives to ensure we live in a free and peaceful country,” says a statement from acting mayor Marianne Alto. “The thriving London Plane trees along this road testify to the strength, commitment and courage of those who serve our country. We thank every one of them.”

READ ALSO: Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony; offers apologies to veterans

The medallions depict a leaf from London Plane trees planted along Shelbourne Street in 1921 as a memorial to B.C.’s soldiers who were killed during the First World War. The leaf on the medallion is red to symbolize the deep respect for those who gave their lives for Canadians, and the leaf is flanked by two poppies, the registered trademark of the The Royal Canadian Legion, Dominion Command and used under licence.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Second week of Saanich school strike comes to a close
Next story
More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

Just Posted

Black Press wins preeminent journalism award for opioid crisis series

Victoria team earns the Webster for Excellence in Science, Technology Health, Environment Reporting

City of Victoria adds medallions to ‘Road of Remembrance’

Ceremony held Friday honours soldiers who gave lives for Canada, BC and Greater Victoria

More than 25,000 single-use items thrown out in downtown Victoria every day

City staff say more needs to be done to prevent single-use items from going to the landfill

Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Remembrance Day services: where to pay your respects in Greater Victoria

Where to pay respect to Canadian Veterans in Greater Victoria on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Most Read