City of Victoria adds medallions to ‘Road of Remembrance’

Look above the street signs to see City of Victoria’s contribution to the ‘Road of Remembrance,’ the oldest memorial of its kind in Canada.

The City is marking the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day – now Remembrance Day – with the installation of 16 medallions along Shelbourne Street from North Dairy Road to Pembroke Street. The medallions, which read “Memorial Avenue” and “Lest We Forget,” will be placed atop existing street and traffic signs on both sides of the road.

The medallions are a continuation of those designed, manufactured and mounted by the District of Saanich last year. With the City of Victoria’s addition, the memorial will extend from Mount Douglas Park to Pembroke Street.

“The City of Victoria is honoured to contribute to this Road of Remembrance, which recognizes those who sacrificed their lives to ensure we live in a free and peaceful country,” says a statement from acting mayor Marianne Alto. “The thriving London Plane trees along this road testify to the strength, commitment and courage of those who serve our country. We thank every one of them.”

The medallions depict a leaf from London Plane trees planted along Shelbourne Street in 1921 as a memorial to B.C.’s soldiers who were killed during the First World War. The leaf on the medallion is red to symbolize the deep respect for those who gave their lives for Canadians, and the leaf is flanked by two poppies, the registered trademark of the The Royal Canadian Legion, Dominion Command and used under licence.

