The City of Victoria is leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gases within the municipality. City council last week adopted the Climate Leadership Plan, which outlines strategies for meeting GHG reduction targets by 2050. Heather Wirachowsky/News file photo

City of Victoria approves Climate Leadership Plan

Plan aims to reduce City creation of greenhouse gases by 80 per cent by 2050

Victoria council has adopted an action plan that aims to reduce greenhouse gases in the municipality by 80 per cent below 2007 levels by 2050, while transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy.

The City of Victoria’s Climate Leadership Plan is the result of two years of staff work in planning, modelling, mapping and consulting with experts on greenhouse gases, energy and climate action, as well as community input. More targeted community engagement will continue, starting in September.

In the coming months, the City will work on completing its 2018 priorities for the plan. Those include continuing climate research and analysis and engaging with the public and key stakeholders such as neighbourhood associations, businesses and business groups, transit and utility providers and others.

One of the next steps is to publish the finalized Climate Leadership Plan online at victoria.ca.

