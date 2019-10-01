The City of Victoria is looking for artists to help fill the windows of emtpy storefronts. (Black Press File photo)

City of Victoria calls on artists to help fill empty storefronts

Visual artists can have their work featured in the downtown core

The City of Victoria is calling on Victoria artists to help embellish empty downtown storefronts.

The city has worked with the downtown business community to identify several vacant storefront windows, which could be used as display space for local art work.

The City is hoping to use visual art medias such as printmaking, mixed media, photography, video, light installations and conceptual work.

Submissions will be considered in a two-stage process. In the first stage, artists will be assessed on the concept and execution of how their exhibit would appeal to a diverse audience, and also on how their piece will be on display both during the day and the evening.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria puts out call for artists to create next round of street banners

In the second stage, a selection panel appointed by the Art in Public Places Committee will make recommendations after the artists submit a concept.

If selected, artists will be contacted in November and receive an honorarium. The program will be ongoing, depending on the availability of spaces.

The deadline for this storefront exhibit is Oct. 15. Anyone interested can find more information at victoria.ca/publicart

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

