Victoria council has approved a draft version of a Climate Action Plan for the City. (News files)

City of Victoria drafts plan to fight climate change

Transportation, energy use and waste management systems targeted

The City of Victoria hopes to lead the way in the Capital Region and the country for reducing greenhouse gases and fighting climate change.

Council has approved a draft of the City’s Climate Action Plan, which will use $460,000 from the Climate Action Reserve Fund to acquire temporary staffing and to begin priority actions.

The City will hire a “climate and sustainability change agent,” a climate expert and a BC Hydro corporate energy project manager, and continue to fund a Fortis energy specialist. They will also continue a study on home retrofitting, a corporate energy plan, and upgrade the City’s electric vehicle program.

Goals of the plan target different sectors, including buildings, energy, waste management, helping residents prepare for climate-related events or emergencies, and integrating “climate action” across City programs.

The goal of these proposals would be to reduce energy, replace fossil fuels with renewable fuel, and overall, to make the City more sustainable.

For buildings, all new structures would be zero-energy ready by 2030, meaning the total amount of energy the building uses would be the same as the energy it creates. All existing buildings would be retrofitted by 2050 to be more efficient.

For transportation the City hopes 55 per cent of all trips would be by walking or cycling by 2041, and by 2050, 25 per cent of all trips in Victoria would be taken by renewably-powered public transit.

For waste management, the City would seek to partner with the CRD on an industrial composting facility for City organic waste by 2025, and transform all greenhouse gases from collected organic food and garden waste into renewable energy.

Going forward, the City would ensure all new municipal facilities are powered by renewable energy, and by 2040 only electric or renewably-powered vehicles would be used for the fleet.

The final plan will return to council with a funding strategy and program update in June after public feedback.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror
Next story
BREAKING: Oak Bay Police find two bodies on Christmas Day

Just Posted

BREAKING: Oak Bay Police find two bodies on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

10 to 15 cm of snow expected to blanket parts of Vancouver Island

Much of Vancouver Island is forecasted to have a white Christmas Eve, Environment Canada says

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Exclusive interview with Santa Claus

Jolly old St. Nick sits down with Oak Bay News

Event goers burned in James Bay church fire

Victoria Fire Department was on scene, fire extinguished by the time they arrived

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

Most Read