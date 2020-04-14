City of Victoria has a map for all the cherry blossoms

Spring doesn’t stop for coronavirus, and even though people are trying to practise social distancing, they’re also noticing the blossoms.
Countless photos across social media show cherry blossoms, tulips and daffodils peeking out, bringing nature and colour to an otherwise quarantined life.
@tessvanstraaten the tulips in my garden are almost in bloom! #yyj #Easter #StayHome pic.twitter.com/ntjX5sOZ8h
— Terry N @🏠 (@rockinchick66) April 12, 2020
So, here’s a friendly reminder that the City of Victoria offers a map of where all the cherry and plum blossoms can be found.
Happy Easter – may the blue sky, and beautiful blossoms of spring brighten your day! 🐣#Easter Day #StaySafeStayHome #InThisTogether @tessvanstraaten @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/M9shW321Ju
— Luba Plotnikoff (@VanIslandMedia) April 12, 2020
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry still recommends that people get exercise – all while maintaining a safe distance from other people, of course – so why not find your nearest local blooms and take a nice walk or bike ride past them?
The map for blossoms can be found at vicmap.maps.arcgis.com/.
Snap some great shots? Send them over to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca or tag @Victoria_News on Instagram.
