City of Victoria hiring someone to dig through its trash

If you think your job is garbage, you could have the opportunity to take it to a whole new level.

The City of Victoria is looking to hire someone to go through city-owned trash bins in Victoria’s downtown core, urban villages and parks.

The hired person would be responsible for a new waste composition study to help determine what city residents and visitors are throwing out.

The two-month gig and ensuing reports would explore some of the 825 city trash bins, as well as the 370 bins in city parks. It would be done in two phases: one in July and August to see how tourists impact the city, and one during October and November.

“The goal is to get people to throw out less stuff. We’re in a climate crisis and waste is 10 per cent of our greenhouse gas emmissions in the city,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “Waste is expensive, landfilling is expensive… we want to know what’s being thrown out, where it’s being thrown out and when it’s thrown out.”

The person and their team would collect, weigh and sort the trash at the Victoria Public Works Yard, with a summer report due by the end of August and a winter report due by the middle of December.

The goals of the study are to determine contamination and composition rates to help develop new waste management initiatives. The city has set aside between $10,000 to $20,000 for the project.

Think you’re the person for the job? The bid is open until July 11. You can head to bids.victoria.ca for more information.

