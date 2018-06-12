Longtime City of Victoria employee Jocelyn Jenkyns has been officially named city manager, after spending about eight months acting in that role. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

City of Victoria makes it official: longtime staffer new city manager

Jocelyn Jenkyns the first internal hire in role in 20 years

The City of Victoria announced today that acting city manager Jocelyn Jenkyns has officially hired as a permanent replacement for Jason Johnson, who was relieved of his position in September 2017.

“Jocelyn has worked hard for the City for over 15 years and in almost every department,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “She’s an incredible leader and has the capacity to make sure that the things that need doing get done well at the same time as building strong relationships.”

This is the first time in nearly two decades that someone from within the City has been appointed to lead the organization. Jenkyns will manage the work of 800 staff members and oversee the use of an annual budget of approximately $241 million.

“I look forward to bringing the City and the community closer so we can do our best work,” Jenkyns said. “I’m excited about the possibilities for the future and what we can create together.”

The position comes with a base salary of $228,592 which was arrived at using Johnson’s starting base salary and adjusting for inflation between 2014 and now.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

