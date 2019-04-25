City of Victoria offers free childminding during council meetings

Beginning on May 9, children age six months and older can be dropped off at City Hall

Parents interested in municipal politics will have more opportunities to participate at the Victoria City Hall.

Beginning on May 9 free childminding options will be available during city council meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. The proposition was put forward in the City’s 2019 draft strategic plan, though initially the idea had only been put forward for larger public consultation hearings.

Now, parents attending city council meeting can drop of their children, ages six months and older, at the Mezzanine floor at City Hall.

I’m happy to share that in an effort to make Council meetings more accessible and inclusive, we will be offering childminding at Council meetings starting on May 9th. #yyj #yyjpoli https://t.co/hU3mtkC4aL pic.twitter.com/7EuoYYwOZl — Jeremy Loveday (@JeremyLoveday) April 25, 2019

There will be a sign in and sign out procedure, and parents can leave their children for a maximum of two hours.

Staff will have a 1:2 ratio for 6-12 month olds, 1:4 for 1 to 3 year olds and 1:8 for 3 to 12 year olds.

The staff have standard First Aid and CPR-C certifications, training in Child Protection Policies and a criminal record clearance.

Parents must stay on site and be immediately accessible at all times.

Pre-registration is not required, but the drop-in spots are a first-come, first-serve basis. A maximum of 20 children can be looked after at a time.

For more information you can visit victoria.ca/childminding

