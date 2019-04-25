Child minding options will be available every second and fourth Thursday at City Hall (File photo)

City of Victoria offers free childminding during council meetings

Beginning on May 9, children age six months and older can be dropped off at City Hall

Parents interested in municipal politics will have more opportunities to participate at the Victoria City Hall.

Beginning on May 9 free childminding options will be available during city council meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. The proposition was put forward in the City’s 2019 draft strategic plan, though initially the idea had only been put forward for larger public consultation hearings.

Now, parents attending city council meeting can drop of their children, ages six months and older, at the Mezzanine floor at City Hall.

READ MORE: City of Victoria considers offering childcare options at City Hall

There will be a sign in and sign out procedure, and parents can leave their children for a maximum of two hours.

Staff will have a 1:2 ratio for 6-12 month olds, 1:4 for 1 to 3 year olds and 1:8 for 3 to 12 year olds.

The staff have standard First Aid and CPR-C certifications, training in Child Protection Policies and a criminal record clearance.

ALSO READ: 439 new licensed child care spaces for Greater Victoria

Parents must stay on site and be immediately accessible at all times.

Pre-registration is not required, but the drop-in spots are a first-come, first-serve basis. A maximum of 20 children can be looked after at a time.

For more information you can visit victoria.ca/childminding

