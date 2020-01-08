Residents need to be equipped to sustain themselves for about seven days after an earthquake. (Black Press Media file photo)

City of Victoria offers free emergency preparedness workshops

There will be six workshops between January and March

The City of Victoria is urging residents to make emergency preparedness part of their New Year’s resolutions.

From January to March it will host six free workshops at City Hall and local community centres to teach people about what to include in an emergency kit, how to prepare and protect a home and how to reunite with loved ones after a disaster.

These lessons can be used in many forms of disasters including long-term power outages, winter storms, earthquakes or tsunamis. It is recommended that families plan to have enough food, water and supplies for up to seven days without assistance.

ALSO READ: Be Prepared – Black Press Emergency Preparedness series

Free, customized emergency preparedness workshops for businesses, groups and housing complexes are also available upon request.

Anyone interested can register by emailing emvic@victoria.ca or by calling 250-920-3373.

The next workshop will be on Monday, Jan. 20 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1 Centennial Sq.

For a full list of workshops or for more information visit victoriaready.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

