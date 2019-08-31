City of Victoria puts out call for artists to create next round of street banners

Winter-themed banners will hang from 100 lampposts in the downtown area

The “Reef Nets” design is one of four banners designed by Dylan Thomas that now lines Douglas Street. The City is looking for artists to propose new banner designs for the winter. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The City of Victoria is putting out a call to local artists for the design of the next season of downtown lamppost banners.

In May the City unveiled banners designed by local Coast Salish artist Dylan Thomas. Thomas designed four different designs, which were strewn on over 100 downtown lampposts.

Now, the City is calling for artists to submit ideas for winter banner designs which will be displayed seasonally from November to February over the next five years.

The theme of the project is “Natural Winter in the Pacific Northwest.”

The designs should use a maximum of three colours plus white, with a warm white and green palette. They should take advantage of light passing through them, and avoid small and complicated details.

The banners will be digitally printed onto high-tenacity nylon and be visible from both sides.

The artist will be given a fee of $500.

All submissions will be juried by a selection committee comprised of artists, design professionals, community members and representatives of the City’s Art in Public Places Committee.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. and must be submitted online.

For more information, visit victoria.ca/publicart.

