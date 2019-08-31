The “Reef Nets” design is one of four banners designed by Dylan Thomas that now lines Douglas Street. The City is looking for artists to propose new banner designs for the winter. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

City of Victoria puts out call for artists to create next round of street banners

Winter-themed banners will hang from 100 lampposts in the downtown area

The City of Victoria is putting out a call to local artists for the design of the next season of downtown lamppost banners.

In May the City unveiled banners designed by local Coast Salish artist Dylan Thomas. Thomas designed four different designs, which were strewn on over 100 downtown lampposts.

Now, the City is calling for artists to submit ideas for winter banner designs which will be displayed seasonally from November to February over the next five years.

READ MORE: Local Coast Salish artist sees his work displayed in Downtown Victoria

The theme of the project is “Natural Winter in the Pacific Northwest.”

The designs should use a maximum of three colours plus white, with a warm white and green palette. They should take advantage of light passing through them, and avoid small and complicated details.

The banners will be digitally printed onto high-tenacity nylon and be visible from both sides.

The artist will be given a fee of $500.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria bus shelters feature local art

All submissions will be juried by a selection committee comprised of artists, design professionals, community members and representatives of the City’s Art in Public Places Committee.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. and must be submitted online.

For more information, visit victoria.ca/publicart.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Amazon fires: French activists urge more Brazil action

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Race cars take to Langford streets as part of Canada 200 weekend

Race car parade and breakfast celebrated drivers, Canada 200 and raised funds for KidSport

Missing, high-risk Victoria man located by police

Vincent Slof was found on Friday evening and is safe

WATCH: Water contamination halts CRD project construction at Colquitz River

Crews were issued stop-work orders two days in a row due to sediments contaminating the river

Downtown Victoria’s Baggins Shoes turns 50

The Converse capital of the city celebrates five decades in business

Climbing gym coming to Langford

BoulderHouse Climbing expanding facilities with City of Langford partnership

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct… Continue reading

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Most Read