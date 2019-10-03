City of Victoria seeks volunteers to portray evacuees in emergency exercise

Families and individuals will play people who have bee displaced by a major fire

The City of Victoria and the Victoria Fire Department are seeking volunteers to portray “evacuees” in an upcoming emergency drill.

Individuals and families will be asked to play people who have been displaced from their home by a major fire.

“Don’t be afraid to ham it up! The more realistic the exercise, the better prepared the Victoria Red Cross ESS team will be,” wrote Tanya Patterson, emergency program coordinator in a statement.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria teams up with Canadian Red Cross for emergency preparedness volunteer opportunities

The exercise will help the Victoria Red Cross Emergency Support Service (ESS) team practise their skills as they set up an emergency reception centre for the exercise. An emergency reception centre is a space for those who’ve been displaced to gather to get services such as meals, clothing, toiletries, temporary shelter and assistance in reuniting with loved ones. Pet care and emotional support can also be offered at these sites.

Volunteers will also have the ability to learn about how this kind of reception centre works, and what types of services are provided. They will also be eligible to win a grab-and-go emergency kit. Refreshments will be provided for the exercise.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 26 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Oakland Community Centre, 2827 Belmont Ave.

For more information visit victoriaready.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi

and follow us on Instagram